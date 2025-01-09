A very Happy New Year to you all and your lovely dogs. I hope this year will be healthy, full of fun and fabulous dog walks!
Tiny Timmy was very unwell after Christmas, and after a couple of visits to the vets, and an x-ray early on New Year’s Eve, it was decided that he had a probable foreign body in his intestines. We had to rush him down to the vet hospital in Cardiff where he had a further scan and was taken straight in for surgery.
It was a very tense and worrying time and I was so relieved when I got the call to say that he was out of surgery and was in recovery. I knew the next few days were going to be crucial but I was so thankful he was alive.
He made good progress and we were soon able to bring him home where he needed round the clock care for the first few days. He is now starting to look a little like our usual Tiny Timmy, so I am starting 2025 feeling very grateful to have my little man and so grateful to the vet called Rachel at the Vet Hospital in Cardiff for saving him.
By the way, we don’t know exactly what it was he ate, it looked like a piece of old towel but I am glad it is no longer in his gut! When someone you love is very ill and you are scared of losing them, whether that be human or canine, it brings home how important it is to value all the precious moments and memories with them.
As you know, my dogs are my family and they are an important part of my everyday life and their unconditional love is something I do not take for granted. Our dogs are our friends, companions, therapists and so much more. Our dogs know us so well, they know us better than we know ourselves and are so in tune with our moods, daily habits, routines.
When Tiny Timmy was so ill, it was hard to see him looking so unlike his usual self. I missed his joyful, playful self, his warm comforting cuddles and his delight for living in the moment. It really bought home how much the ordinary moments are the most special, that day to day living which is where the true magical moments and memories are made.
So, in 2025, I am fully embracing those ordinary, every day moments which are so special with Tiny Timmy. He hasn’t barked for a week and that is very unusual for a sheltie! So, when he barked today, I had a huge smile on my face, he is getting back to his usual self!
Go forward into 2025, fully appreciating all those every day moments with your dog, treasure them, as they are the important ones.