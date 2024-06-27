It’s really important that you don’t just put the pup straight in the shower and try and do a full-on shampoo as you could put him off for life. Remember, these first experiences count! Be careful with the water, avoiding the head and ear area when you are getting them used to being bathed and washed. Give them a brief towel down and let them dry off naturally if you can. If your dog is going to need to go to the groomers regularly this first bit of practice will really help with visits to the groomer. Another good tip is to book a first visit with the groomer purely to meet them and let your dog get used to the groomer by playing and exploring and doing fun stuff in the grooming parlour without any grooming taking place. Most groomers are happy to accommodate this as it will really benefit them in the long run.