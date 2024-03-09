Some of the orange coloured ‘rays of sunshine’ in my life at the moment are the organic carrots on June and Steve’s veggie stall in Abergavenny Market. Throughout the winter I’ve been buying them as often as I can – for both me and Yogi. Yogi has always been very partial to a raw carrot and also has them chopped up in her daily chicken broth, which incidentally, has done wonders for her general health. I am simply a huge fan of carrots that smell and taste of carrot.