The best part of my job is getting out into the community – visiting amazing people, charities, businesses, and organisations across Monmouthshire, and seeing how I can better support them as their MP.
It was fantastic to visit Gwent Parent Carer Network and learn more about this brilliant charity supporting parent carers across Gwent – offering advice, friendship, events, and a space where every parent carer and their child feels welcome. They do amazing work, and it was really valuable to hear about the challenges they’re facing, with funding being the main one. A very inspiring group of dedicated women!
I also met with Jackie, a local resident who wanted to discuss support for greater provision of counselling services for VAWG (violence against women and girls) survivors in Monmouthshire.
This is such an important issue, and I’ll do all I can to support greater funding for these kinds of services, which provide crucial help for those who need it most.
I was also delighted to attend the official opening of King Henry School 3-19 in Abergavenny. I was especially pleased to chat to students about the impact the new building is already having on their learning, which has been hugely positive.
It was also wonderful to hear some numbers from their fantastic Les Mis production, as well as hear from County Councillor Laura Wright and Lynne Neagle MS.
The commitment shown by Welsh Government and Monmouthshire County Council in funding this school - as well as the other new schools already delivered in Caldicot and Monmouth - is a huge testament to their dedication to giving young people the buildings they deserve to thrive and learn in.
Finally, there’s great news for the Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal! I welcome the Welsh Government’s announcement of funding of up to £5 million to upgrade the pumping station.
Since learning about concerns over the canal’s future, I’ve met with the Canal & River Trust at Goytre Wharf to better understand the issue, and have lobbied both the Welsh Government and Welsh Water to help find a solution as soon as possible.
A huge well done to all the campaigners who’ve worked so hard to fight for the canal and make their voices heard. This is a really positive step forward, but I’ll keep pushing for a long-term solution that fully protects the future of the canal.
