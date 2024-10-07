Although the project is complex, involving two councils and various stakeholders, I’m encouraged by Transport for Wales’ initial steps and Monmouthshire County Council’s commitment to advancing the project as part of their Active Travel initiative. A big Diolch to the UTAG group for their excellent work so far. I’ve already contacted the Leader of Torfaen County Borough to ensure his support, and I will continue to support the project and help secure funding in any way I can.