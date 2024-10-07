Transport is so important in our county, and ensuring safe routes to school and work is vital for both residents and visitors. That’s why I was thrilled to recently visit the Usk Trail Access Group to hear about their remarkable project to revive the old railway line from Usk to Little Mill and beyond as a cycle route.
Usk lacks safe cycleway provision, and there are no safe cycle routes leading to and from Pontypool in Torfaen. This new route would not only offer sustainable transport options but also connect communities along the way. Additionally, it would provide a safe cycle route for school children attending Usk Primary, and offer safer commuting options for local workers at key sites such as BAE, Coleg Gwent and Monmouthshire County Council.
Although the project is complex, involving two councils and various stakeholders, I’m encouraged by Transport for Wales’ initial steps and Monmouthshire County Council’s commitment to advancing the project as part of their Active Travel initiative. A big Diolch to the UTAG group for their excellent work so far. I’ve already contacted the Leader of Torfaen County Borough to ensure his support, and I will continue to support the project and help secure funding in any way I can.
In Monmouth, I spent Saturday morning listening to residents in Town Ward alongside Town Councillor Jackie Atkin, Welsh Labour’s candidate for the upcoming by-election on Thursday, October 24. Jackie would make a fantastic county councillor–she has already done a cracking job championing Monmouth residents and businesses. Jackie has helped increase footfall in our town by bringing events such as the Medieval Festival to town, organised weeding days and supported Monmouth’s first Pride event and the Lantern Parade.
I’m also thrilled to hear that a much-needed upgrade to Monmouth’s ambulance station has been agreed and scheduled, thanks to the hard work of Lorraine Allman and Terry Kirton and local campaigners. This investment from the Welsh Government will mean so much to Monmouth residents and the paramedics stationed in Monmouth.
Tomorrow is World Mental Health Day, and so I was pleased to visit Mind Monmouthshire in Abergavenny recently to discuss the importance of mental health awareness. Mind Monmouthshire offers invaluable support to Monmouthshire residents, from one-to-one counselling to walking groups and welfare advice, you can call them at 01873 858 275 or email [email protected].
My office is here to support anyone struggling in Monmouthshire, please email [email protected] or call 01291200139.