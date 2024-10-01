Dŵr Cymru has been warned that it faces prosecution for its failure to deliver meaningful improvements. Yet the public continues to feel powerless in facing up to this issue, namely the sewage in our waterways. This is a persistent problem. It undermines public confidence in water companies and in the regulatory framework. Local groups such as Save the River Usk in Monmouthshire, Angela Jones among them, they do excellent work, but it’s the Welsh Government and UK Government’s job to do this. I want to praise the work that is being done, but there is a role of government to tackle these issues.