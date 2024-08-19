Summer is the time for our excellent agricultural shows, and I was delighted to attend the Monmouthshire Show on Sunday.
I thoroughly enjoyed speaking to as many constituents as possible, including local projects such as the Wyesham Hive, who are busy campaigning for a community hub in Wyesham that would serve as a social, sports, and well-being space on the site of the old Girls' Brigade hut. It's a fantastic initiative, and I wish them every success.
Jamie's Farm, a charity that operates a farm here, was another project I spoke with. Their unique residential programme supports children from across the UK. The Wye Valley National Landscape, Gwent Wildlife Trust and several other local groups were also at the show, and it was great to learn more about their important work. I was also delighted to meet the Chief Steward, Liz Alford, and see the impressive entries in the Produce Tent.
Monmouthshire Show needs more voluntary stewards to return to the full show we have all seen and loved in the past, so please contact them if you would like to help out. A very big thank you to Michael Herbert, the Show Chairman, the organisers and volunteers for their hard work. I can't wait to see what next year brings!
On BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement show, I reiterated my priorities as Monmouthshire's MP, including tackling gender inequality. In my maiden speech, I pledged to continue my work to reduce inequalities that women face, close the gender pay gap and halve Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG). So, I welcome the Home Secretary's decision to classify extreme misogyny as extremism and to review the UK's counter-extremism strategy to combat the threats posed by harmful ideologies.
On public transport–last week, I wrote to Cross Country about their reduced train timetable, which will impact Chepstow, Caldicot and Severn Tunnel Junction. For too long, passengers in Monmouthshire have suffered delays and cancellations. The company has acknowledged that services have "fallen below the standards our passengers should expect from us". I have urged them to take action, and I await news on how they will improve.
This week, I am meeting with Network Rail and Transport for Wales to urge them to reconsider the closure of Abergavenny train station over the Abergavenny Food Festival weekend. If there is anything I can help with, please do not hesitate to get in touch at [email protected]