Next month we see the beginning of the new financial year, with that, we will feel the latest council tax rise begin to hit the hard-working families across Monmouthshire.
This year we see once again an eye watering 7.8 per cent rise, that’s of almost 16 per cent in two years! I am disappointed that despite the Labour run council receiving an increase in money from Welsh Government last week, above what they were expecting, such a massive increase in council tax has been agreed.
This increase comes at a time when our energy bills are set to rise, and the cost-of-living crises is still biting hard. Let’s not forget that one of the first things that Labour did when they came into office just 8 months ago was strip pensioners of their Winter Fuel Payment, this was a cruel decision that should not of happened.
I applaud our Conservative Councillors who have fought against such a high council tax rise. And I thank them for the work they constantly do to hold the Labour run council to account.
Across the border in England councils are not able to increase council tax above 5 per cent without it being subject to a local referendum, a position I agree with. This makes sure that the people have a say and are not subjected to increases like 7.8 per cent without permission.
I have called on the Welsh Government to implement this policy here in Wales to protect hard working families from extortionate rises, sadly they will not listen.
When I was the leader of Monmouthshire County Council, my group and I were firm believers in only increasing council tax as a last resort after all other avenues have been exhausted.
Sadly, I am not confident this has been the case in Monmouthshire under Labour’s control.
To date, since being in control of our council they have taken every opportunity to raise council tax significantly, including council tax premiums of up to 300 per cent on second homes, it's not acceptable.
In fairness, I do have some sympathy for the council as difficult funding decisions are not easy and aren't helped by Welsh Government’s historic underfunding of Monmouthshire. The Government's council funding formula does not treat rural councils like ours fairly. It creates a system where council tax rises are expected, however the ultimate responsibility for the level of increase rests at the foot of the council’s leadership.
I, and my Conservative Colleagues in the Senedd, will continue to hold Welsh Labour to account and fight for a fairer system to ensure that hard-working people do not have to put up with ridiculous tax hikes without a fight