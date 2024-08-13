Sunday evening saw the closure of the Paris Olympic games, and the passing of the torch to America.
One of the joys of the Olympic games is the sheer diversity of sports on show competed by athletes of all shapes and sizes.
Events such as cycling, athletics, swimming, gymnastics and boxing, all require entirely different skill sets and physiques demonstrating that there is a sport for everyone.
I am incredibly proud of Team GB and the effort that was put in. Behind each of the athletes is an incredible story of dedication, sacrifice and tenacity.
This year, I was especially proud of to see a record 33 Welsh athletes competing and taking home 13 medals.
The importance of exercise and nutrition cannot be understated in improving both physical and mental health.
Unfortunately, Wales has the highest rate of adult obesity of all the UK nations at 34 percent.
I have spent years campaigning for the Welsh Government to implement a food strategy to ensure that people across Wales have better access to healthy, locally sourced food.
However, that is one aspect to tackling obesity here in Wales.
Televised sporting events, like the Olympics, can go some way to inspire people of all ages to take up a new sport, however, more needs to be done.
Sadly, with Local Councils facing ever increasing costs far outstripping the money they receive from the Welsh Government severely limiting the number of facilities that can remain open.
I was incredibly pleased to see that, thanks to the last Conservative Government, grassroots sports facilities across Wales received nearly £4 million in funding.
These facilities play an incredibly important part in ensuring that our nation remains healthy.
However much more needs to be done.
I hope that the Welsh Government can work with local authorities to ensure that more is done to protect local facilities and ensuring that people from all ages have the space they need to stay fit and healthy.