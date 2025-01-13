At least 1,400 children were the victims of the most horrendous sexual exploitation in Rotherham during a period of almost 20 years. The abuse occurred between 1997 and 2013 and the abusers were predominantly men of Pakistani heritage. There were similar scandals in other towns including Oxford, Oldham, Telford and Rochdale. The cases led to investigations into some of the alleged failings which allowed the abuse to happen and to continue for so long. The Crown Prosecution Service was criticised for a failure to take the scandal seriously and a number of alleged perpetrators managed to avoid prosecution.