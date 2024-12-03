More recent floods have been at the end of the winter season, giving residents and the council the whole summer to put things right and prepare for the next winter but we’re still at the very start of winter. The ground is still saturated and there could be more heavy rain before we get to spring, so it’s vital the council takes steps now to reduce the risk of flooding. There are culverts, gullies and drains that need unblocking to allow the flow of water away from properties. If you’re aware of flood prevention work that needs doing in your area, please contact your local councillor and get them on the case.