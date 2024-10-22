It's often said that society should be judged by how it treats its most vulnerable. I think we also ought to judge those in power by how they treat those who care for the most vulnerable – carers, NHS staff and emergency services workers. In parts of Monmouthshire, our emergency service workers are not treated in the way we would expect.
In Monmouth, paramedics are forced to operate out of a leaking portacabin following the closure of the permanent station 13 years ago. The portacabin was supposed to be a temporary solution but is still in use today despite being completely unsuitable. It’s cold, it leaks during rainfall and in harsh winter conditions has no running water because the pipes freeze.
Two years ago, the ambulance service put even more pressure on paramedics when bosses decided to withdraw the rapid response vehicles from its stations in Monmouth and Chepstow, effectively halving the capacity at those stations to respond to immediately life-threatening calls and putting more pressure on an already stretched service.
It was around this time that ambulance service bosses re-committed to a brand new station in Monmouth – a long overdue development. They were in talks with Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue about an innovative solution where all three emergency services could work together to develop an integrated emergency services hub in Monmouth.
It would reduce operational costs by sharing resources and could ensure better communication between the three emergency services. So it was really disappointing to learn from a recent ambulance service board meeting that the proposal has been scrapped due to cost. Instead, a stand-alone single storey station will be built for the ambulance service in Monmouth, on the site of the now abandoned station. While this is very welcome, it does feel like a missed opportunity for a modern integrated approach.
Designs for the new station have already been drawn and in due course a planning application will be submitted to the local authority for consideration, with a view to beginning construction next year. This is a much-needed resource, not just for northern Monmouthshire, but the wider area served by this station, as teams often travel considerable distances in response to call outs.
We need to do more to look after our emergency service workers and enable them to continue their lifesaving work. The very least we can do is ensure they have a workplace that is fit for purpose.