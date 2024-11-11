We need to continue to hold the Ministry of Defence’s feet to the fire over the refurbishment of an important Monmouth bridge.
The Inglis Bridge, known locally as the Vauxhall Bridge, in the centre of Monmouth, is used by children to get to school and by walkers and cyclists. It used to be open to vehicles too.
It is owned and maintained by the Ministry of Defence, who over the last 15 years have allowed it to fall into a dangerous condition and were talking of closing it rather than mending it.
Back in 2008 members of the local armed forces were proud to be photographed next to the Grade II listed bridge they had just renovated.
But thanks to lack of maintenance and some buck-passing, the structure is now in danger in falling into a state of disrepair which could put it in jeopardy.
At a time when Monmouth has been suffering from diverse traffic issues – from Welsh Water’s renewals to landslip on the main A449 – this bridge closure has increased local car use still further.
The Ministry of Defence has the sole responsibility to maintain the bridge over which there is a public right of way.
Which is why more than 1,700 local residents have signed a petition calling for the bridge to be mended and reopened. In what seemed like adding insult to injury, the MoD was talking of spending scarce money to close the bridge.
But now, thanks to that pressure from local people, and from my local authority and our Labour MP, Catherine Fookes, there seems to be a chink of light. Maria Eagle, Minister of State for Defence, has accepted that the bridge needs to be refurbished, not closed off.
But no timeline has been given. So as a council we will continue to press, and so will our MP.
We accept that money is tight for almost everything, but it has been galling to see British jets in action in the Middle East, at huge cost to the public purse, while an important link in our transport infrastructure is being closed to local people.
Which is why my authority is calling for urgent action sooner rather than later. Repair and reopen our bridge now please!