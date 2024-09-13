At the other end of the scale, many of you will also be happy to hear that we have put still more money into road repairs. It is a never-ending battle and as the winter approaches and the weather changes, the challenges increase. And while on the subject of transport, I am delighted to report that Abergavenny station will at last have an access bridge. We are pushing for still more rail improvements to take traffic off the roads in the south of the county and promoting a plan for a new station at Pontrilas, just over the Herefordshire border in the very north of our county.