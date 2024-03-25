At the end of January, Raglan Dairy was informed by the council that they would not be continuing with the contract and that it would be awarded to another company based over 100 miles away, following a tendering exercise. Clearly, this is a massive blow to a local company, but it’s also really disappointing for pupils and others who will no longer be able to drink Monmouthshire milk. It sends entirely the wrong message about food procurement and actively contradicts so many council policies. Council policy documents will tell you the Council is committed to local procurement, supporting local businesses, reducing carbon emissions, yet this decision represents the precise opposite.