Since being appointed as the Shadow Cabinet Member for Education by the new Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Darren Millar in December, I have been deeply concerned about the state of our education system in Wales.
I am not referring to the teaching staff, who work tirelessly to help every child reach their full potential. What I am focusing on is the direction, or lack of it, provided by the Labour-led Welsh Government in Cardiff Bay.
From their use of the discredited cueing method for teaching reading through to the lack of adequate workforce planning needed to fulfil the demands of the new curriculum, these are troubling times for education in Wales.
One of my greatest concerns is the Government's inability to tackle unauthorised and persistent absenteeism, particularly among pupils who qualify for free school meals (FSM) due to the economic circumstances of their parents or guardians.
While the overall absenteeism rate has improved by 0.6 per cent over the last twelve months, reaching 91 per cent , the rate for FSM pupils over the same period stands at 85.3 per cent . Most concerningly, 12 per cent of these absences are classed as persistent, long term absences.
This chronically absent group is especially worrying, as the rate has doubled since before the Covid pandemic struck five years ago. Pupils with a record of missing school regularly often struggle to achieve qualifications and find employment in adult life.
Frequent absenteeism is also linked to mental health and wellbeing issues. Recent studies indicate that absenteeism is often connected to anxiety and depression, particularly in disadvantaged pupils.
The Welsh Government has implemented various schemes to tackle absenteeism, but these efforts have had limited success. Their decision to keep schools closed longer than necessary during the Covid pandemic had a significant impact on both attainment and attendance. For some pupils and their families, the value of regularly attending school diminished after months of home learning via Zoom.
Worryingly, 1 in 4 pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds now fall into the persistently absent category, and the gap between the attendance rates of FSM pupils and those who do not qualify for FSM is widening. As teachers are required to spend more time and energy supporting these pupils, those who attend school regularly receive less direct teaching support.
Labour’s failure to tackle this issue is leaving many children behind and having a considerable negative impact on pupils throughout the education system.
There are tools at the Governments disposal, in England for example specific focus has been placed on chronic absenteeism in since 2017. There has also been increased funding for mental health services in schools through the placement of Mental Health Support Teams provided in partnership with the NHS.
Compare this with Wales, where similar strategies have not been as comprehensively implemented, it is evident that the Welsh Government needs to step up its efforts in these areas to prevent educational inequalities from widening further.
The Welsh Conservatives will present clear plans for education ahead of next year's Welsh Parliament elections. Voters will need to decide whether they want education in Wales to continue its current downward trajectory, or whether they will give the Welsh Conservatives the opportunity to implement meaningful change.
As ever if there is anything that I can do to help, do not hesitate to get in touch by phoning 01633 215138 or by emailing [email protected]