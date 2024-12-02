Labour’s First Minister Eluned Morgan MS recently reached the milestone of being in office for 100 days and we Welsh Conservatives couldn’t let the moment pass without a little bit of fanfare.
We held a debate in the Welsh Parliament in a bid to shine a light on not only the First Minister’s failings over the last 100 days, but Labour’s catalogue of errors spanning more than two decades.
The first 100 days of Eluned’s premiership can be described as one thing, and one thing only – lacklustre.
We are yet to see any real positive action from her government.
Instead Ministers have stood by with the fingers in their ears as their paymasters in London inflict damaging policies onto Wales.
Time and time again the Cardiff Bay administration has failed – and continues to fail - to stand up for the people of Wales
Sir Keir Starmer has snatched vital winter fuel payments away from our pensioners, hiked up national insurance contributions and betrayed our farmers with its agricultural property relief.
And our First Minister has stayed pretty much silent on these issues, apart from telling our farmers who are quite rightly concerned to “calm down a bit.”
If you look at what Labour has achieved for Wales, both in the last 100 days and since the dawn of devolution, it’s a pretty dire record.
In 2022, the health minister – who is now the First Minister – made a vow that no-one in Wales would wait for more than a year for an appointment.
Yet in reality, hospital waiting times have hit record levels in Wales with the list passing the 800,000 mark and nearly 170,000 waiting more than a year for treatment.
Our education outcomes are poor with our PISA scores in reading, maths and science at rock bottom and some 20 per cent of pupils leaving primary school functionally illiterate.
Business are punished with the highest business rates in Great Britain, our public transport network is crumbling, social care is severely underfunded, a tourism tax is being drawn up and public cash is being pumped into government vanity projects like Cardiff Airport, which would frankly fare much better in the private sector.
And based on how the debate on the First Minister’s 100 days in office went, it looks as though even Labour MSs are running out of defence lines.
There wasn’t a long list of Labour politicians lining up to shower praise on their First Minister and those who did rise to speak weren’t overly convincing.
Then the First Minister got to her feet to unveil her “lengthy list” of achievements, which in reality amounted to very little.
Eluned Morgan proudly announced she would always be a “listening First Minister.”
Well that’s all well and good, but I am sure the people of Wales would much prefer someone who just rolls up their sleeves and gets stuck in.
In May 2026, I hope the people of Wales kick this clapped-out, tired and ideas-challenged Labour administration out of office and return a Welsh Conservative Government so we can really unleash Wales’ potential.
