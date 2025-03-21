The recently released Estyn report shows just how much this Welsh Labour Government has failed schools across the country. The report noted a significant decline in teacher recruitment and retention, especially in secondary schools. The number of initial teacher education students has reduced by nearly half since 2014. On attendance, the report highlights the percentage of secondary-age pupils who are absent for more than 20 per cent of sessions more than tripled between 2018-19 and 2022-23. This report shows just what happens when the Welsh Government doesn’t put money in the right places, local authorities need far more support financially to improve our schools, as the number of Welsh schools that are in debt tripled last year. I would like to see more money sent directly to schools, as they know where it’s needing to be sent. We will not see an improvement in education until this changes. This is something I have repeatedly called for in and out of the Chamber, and it’s about time the Welsh Government listen and take action before it’s too late.