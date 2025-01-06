Happy New Year – it’s certainly set to be a busy year in the Senedd and in Welsh politics. In recent days, we’ve had the first snowfall of the year, and I hope that you all kept safe and warm. The dropping temperatures are throwing a harsh light indeed on the Westminster government’s decision to cut Winter Fuel Payments to so many pensioners in Wales – I hope that this year, Keir Starmer’s government will see the error of their ways and reverse this cruel decision.
There are many challenges which will face the government in Wales, too, in the coming months. The Welsh Government will be called on to pass a budget, which will show us where its priorities will lie for the year ahead. There are many levers which would aid them in their task, were they to find courage enough to demand from Westminster what we’re owed. Wales deserves to have the billions owed to us from HS2 expenditure in England, yet in recent months (since, indeed, Keir Starmer took office last summer) the Welsh Government has muted its demands for this money. Likewise, there are further powers and fairer funding which we should be receiving in Wales that would make it easier to improve people’s lives. My Plaid Cymru colleagues and I in the Senedd will continue to put pressure on our government to make those demands.
Looking to the year ahead, there are so many things that must change. Because we live in a time of crisis, both at home and abroad. Food bank usage and homelessness are on the rise, and people are struggling to keep their homes warm. It’s high time we left behind the days of austerity – our communities have suffered long enough under that pernicious policy.
If ever there are things that are bothering you, please know that you can contact me to seek support, be it with housing, health matters, education, transport or so many other things. This time of year can feel particularly lonely, but please know that you’re not alone. And in these days of darkness, we should also remember that the days are, slowly but surely, getting longer: it may not feel like it yet, but spring will soon be on the way again.