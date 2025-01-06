There are many challenges which will face the government in Wales, too, in the coming months. The Welsh Government will be called on to pass a budget, which will show us where its priorities will lie for the year ahead. There are many levers which would aid them in their task, were they to find courage enough to demand from Westminster what we’re owed. Wales deserves to have the billions owed to us from HS2 expenditure in England, yet in recent months (since, indeed, Keir Starmer took office last summer) the Welsh Government has muted its demands for this money. Likewise, there are further powers and fairer funding which we should be receiving in Wales that would make it easier to improve people’s lives. My Plaid Cymru colleagues and I in the Senedd will continue to put pressure on our government to make those demands.