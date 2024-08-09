However, we were called to the Senedd to vote for the next First Minister. Readers of the Abergavenny Chronicle will be familiar for the reasons why we are now on our third First Minister for the year. To briefly recap, Vaughan Gething won a tightly fought contest against Jeremy Miles following Mark Drakeford’s stepping down from the role. The campaign was bitter however as Gething was plagued by question marks over dodgy donations and trade union nomination stitch-ups. The rancour made for a split Labour group in the Senedd that has spent the last few months infighting.