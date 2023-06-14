I recently recovered from a belated case of Covid, a first-hand experience of what the British public went through for several harrowing years.
On the positive side what I do not forget is how the decent majority was movingly disciplined and obeyed punishing lock-down rules.
In a spirit very like that shown during WW2. How we sacrificed comfort, security, reassuring company of friends and loved ones. How for younger generations their whole way of life was damagingly disrupted. How an appreciative public applauded on the doorstep the selflessly brave and skilful health workforce. How rapidly, dedicated, recently underfunded scientists developed means to tame the worst effects of the virus.
On the contrary who doesn’t recall the arrogant, insulting, incompetent recklessness of Boris Johnson and his power mad clique?
Rishi Sunak’s ludicrously dangerous advice to “Hospitality-ise” our way out of a situation that eventually killed half as many as were lost in the above war.
The spivs who milked the employment subsidies cash cow or cronies who got contracts for dodgy medical equipment? The deafening silence and worse, about Cummings’ escape north. The haste to conclude that the emergency is all but over.
Whatever future statistics reveal, there is no way the pain and suffering, much of it due to political incompetence and expediency, should be forgotten.
Because the main culprits are still in charge. Their behaviour, and short-term mindset have very little to do with the long-term welfare of the UK majority. Need I mention the expensive pantomime of the four Prime Ministers?
It is high time for a root-and -branch change. Beginning in Monmouthshire by getting rid of our embarrassingly irrelevant MP.
B Seabourne, Abergavenny