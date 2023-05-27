Following the sad accident involving a dog falling into the trial cattle grid, the Council is right to review the design. However, the choice of a cattle grid for wheeled access was not eccentric or unusual. In fact, cattle grids are recommended for such settings by the Department of Transport in its design handbook (Local Transport Note 1/20 July 2020). With grazing cattle, walkers, people on bikes and offlead, sometimes skittish dogs, the challenge of providing safe and convenient access for all is more difficult than it might seem.