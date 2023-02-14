That the farmer has barely been consulted about all this is, sadly, typical of the entire process. And it shows, with just one example of many from the planning documents referring to the contractors planting trees and shrubs in places which we can see are inappropriate and will, anyway, be swept away by flooding and/or nibbled away by cattle-guarded or not. It is also proposed that perfectly good, mature trees near the copse are to be felled because they might overhang at certain times of the year!