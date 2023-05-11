I was disappointed to see Peter Fox MS and our MP David TC Davies accusing the Labour candidate Catherine Fookes of hypocrisy in the Chronicle earlier this week.
Rivers flow cross-border and therefore are most certainly a Westminster issue; it is sadly unsurprising that having failed to lift a finger to protect our rivers in the 17 years he has been an MP, David TC Davies is now pointing a figure and trying to shift blame.
This issue needs tackling across borders and I am saddened to see the Secretary of State for Wales hiding behind these claims and seeking to make a party political issue of our rivers.
This is what the people of Monmouthshire have come to expect from their current elected representative.
We deserve better as a constituency and the Next General Election gives us an opportunity to vote for better.
Bryony Nicholson.