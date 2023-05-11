Once again, David Davies MP uses his weekly column in the Abergavenny Chronicle to criticise the Welsh Government whilst avoiding any comment on his own government’s failed policies across the whole range of government business.
In his column of April 26 2023 he criticises NHS waiting times in Wales, without acknowledging that waiting times have also increased in England.
He also fails to mention that the NHS budget in Wales is largely dictated by budget allocations made by his own government.
The record of the Conservative government, in which David Davies is a minister, is dismal.
The NHS across the UK is in crisis, underfunded and NHS staff underpaid.
Education is also in crisis.
The UK government missed its target for recruitment of secondary school teachers by 41per cent this year, with one in four teachers leaving the profession within three years of qualification as a result of low pay and underinvestment.
Last October the National Association of Head Teachers warned the government that nine out of ten schools will have run out of money by the end of this school year.
The criminal justice system is in freefall.
The number of defendants waiting for trial is in the region of 75,000, yet courtrooms are unused because the government cut the number of judges, and criminal lawyers are deserting this area of work because legal aid pay rates have not increased for over 20 years.
As a result, defendants languish in prison or on bail, and victims have to wait for months, and sometimes years, to have their day in court.
All public services are in a similar position.
Today, the government proudly announced that it had met its target to recruit 20,000 more police officers, but that does no more than replace the 20,000 officers that were cut since the Conservatives took office in 2010.
What public service is better now than when David Davies’ government came to power? The answer is none – they are all worse.
David Davies holds the position of Secretary of State for Wales. It would be more accurate to describe him as the Secretary of State against Wales.
Ed Cape, Abergavenny.