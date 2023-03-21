I was saddened to read the latest article about disability access in the Borough Theatre.
I cannot believe the lack of thought and respect towards not only the disabled community but also the elderly in the newly refurbished Borough Theatre.
After years of refurbishment and over a million pounds being spent, it is abhorrent that the refurbishment which was to make the theatre more accessible is now less accessible than before.
I visited the theatre recently to go and see the local pantomime and it broke my heart to not recognise the place.
Although looking brand new and fresh, I could list a multitude of problems with the new
refurbishment.
From the seats rocking as people walk up and down the steps, the space at the front of the auditorium barely big enough to squeeze past, the awful queues at the toilets, the extremely small pit for musicians (which may mean no more big shows with orchestras?) the accessibility problems just add to a multitude of sins.
I was speaking to my grandmother recently, and she was saying that in its current state, she wouldn’t be able to attend any event at the Borough Theatre.
Her mobility isn’t great, but before she could at least use the lift up to the auditorium and use the handrail to walk up the steps to sit in her favourite seats.
Now, even once she gets to the auditorium (if the lift works/has to use the service lift), because of the lack of handrail, my grandmother wouldn’t be able to sit anywhere other than the front which she has already said she wouldn’t feel comfortable doing, especially as the seats at the front feel very much in the way as people move around the space throughout the performance.
My grandmother has had friends saying they also don’t feel like they can attend the theatre now either because of the accessibility issues and their mobility.
As a follower of local amateur groups like Abergavenny Pantomime Company and AAODS my grandmother is really upset that she will no longer be able to attend their performances because of the accessibility issues at the Borough Theatre.
Luckily, AAODS are performing their next show at Clarence Hall in Crickhowell so my grandmother is actually able to attend their performance.
However, if they return to the Borough Theatre at any stage, she will then not be able to watch their shows either.
I don’t know what the Borough Theatre is going to do to to fix these problems, but in its current state, a large proportion of the theatre audience are not going to be able to attend.
I know that local amateur theatre groups tried to warn the Borough Theatre management about problems with this new refurbishment and it seems they were not listened to, I wonder if that will be the case with the disabled and elderly community too?
Name and address withheld.