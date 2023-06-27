Saturday was the 15th celebration of Armed Forces Day, a day where we remember the brave service men, women and veterans who have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedom day in and day out.
I also want to pay tributes to the families of those involved the Armed Forces community, for their sacrifice and support.
The day marks a culmination of events over the last week, showing our support for our armed forces community.
As I reflect on the last year and the tumultuous time that the world is experiencing, I am immensely proud of the role that the vital UK military personnel have played across the global stage.
Our armed personal have represented the best of the United Kingdom, by being at forefront of international efforts to support Ukraine, supporting the evacuation of British Citizens from Sudan and leading the nation in prestigious ceremonial roles for at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and His Majesty King Charles III’s Coronation.
As of the 24th of June, there were more than 14,000 sailors, marines, soldiers and aviators based overseas and deployed around the world, serving on 33 operations in 28 countries, demonstrating that the United Kingdom continues to play an important role on the world stage.
I was proud to attend a befitting service last week at Monmouthshire County Council to mark Armed Forces day, as well as a cross party group event held in the Senedd.
I am glad to see that Armed Forces Day was marked by more than 108 events held by communities across the United Kingdom, with parades, fayres and flypasts attended by thousands of people showing their support for our heroes.
I am particularly proud to see Newport host the Wales National Armed Forces Day which included a Red Arrows fly past, a parachute drop by The Tigers Army Parachute Display team and a Military Concert held at Rodney Parade Stadium.
As we reflect on last week’s celebrations, it is important that we continue to show our support for our Armed Forces Community and remember their selfless dedication.