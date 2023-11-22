On a personal note, I am delighted to be continuing as Welsh Secretary. It is the only cabinet role I would want to do and it is a huge privilege to be able to serve Wales. Working alongside civil servants, businesses and many other individuals, I am leading on projects to deliver growth deals, two new freeports in Wales and extra funding for railways. I am also heavily involved in the transition to low-carbon steelmaking at Port Talbot. It was nice to see former Prime Minister David Cameron return to government.