A further six people died over the weekend after a boat carrying migrants sank in the English Channel. This tragic loss of life is sadly another reminder of the extreme dangers of crossing one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes in small boats – and how vital it is that we do everything possible to break the people smugglers’ business model and tackle illegal migration. More than 100,000 migrants have crossed the Channel on small boats in the last five years, which is placing an unprecedented strain on our asylum system. It is unfair that £6m of taxpayers’ money is being spent every day on hotels for asylum seekers, so the UK Government was absolutely correct to look at cheaper alternatives. Barges play an important role in this and criticism of offshore accommodation is quite frankly disappointing. Huge effort is being made – at great expense–to look after every person who comes to the UK illegally in a civilised, humane and kind fashion. Evacuating the Bibby Stockholm barge as a precaution after low level traces of Legionella bacteria were found in the on-board water systems shows we will always put safety first. But we cannot have the open-door immigration policy which Labour is calling for. I fully support the government’s policy of sending some asylum seekers to Rwanda and remain disappointed that this is still subject to legal challenge.