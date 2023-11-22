An independent report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies has analysed the Welsh Government’s proposals and concluded that the likely impact on Monmouthshire is a council tax rise of up to 16% on top of any annual increases the Council’s Cabinet puts forward each year. A proposal previously mooted by the Welsh Government of creating three further council tax bands J, K and L would increase council tax in the county by a shocking 28%. This proposal hasn’t been included in the current consultation, but gives some insight into the options that have been under consideration.