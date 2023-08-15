The by-election was in some ways a referendum on Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ policy – the controversial Ultra Low Emission Zones. Just because one policy has attracted voters’ wrath, it doesn’t mean politicians should throw the baby out with the bathwater. At the heart of the ULEZ policy is a deep sense of unfairness, but this doesn’t mean voters are turning against green policies. Quite the opposite. When pollsters ask voters what key issues will decide how they vote in a general election, obviously the NHS and the economy are top considerations, but tackling climate change is consistently one of the top four issues and for voters under the age of 50 tends to be even higher.