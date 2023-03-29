I would like to start this column by paying tribute to an outstanding ex-councillor, Brian Hood MBE, who passed away last week.
Brian, who was a very dear friend of mine, was a giant in local politics and contributed massively to Monmouthshire, especially in his Cabinet portfolio of social services.
Throughout his life, Brian always championed the most vulnerable as well as supported countless charities. He was a role model for me, and I learnt a lot in this respect.
One of my main focuses as your Member of the Senedd is, like Brian did, visiting and championing charities.
The latest charity that I visited is called the Parents’ Association for the Prevention of Young Suicide (PAPYRUS) – and it is solely dedicated to the prevention of young suicides across our country. It was founded in 1997 by a young mother, following the tragic loss of her son to suicide – and ever since has advocated preventative measures to help communities.
The charity’s work couldn’t be more important. After all, suicide is the biggest killer of young people—male and female—under 35 in the UK, with every year many thousands more contemplating suicide, harming themselves or suffering alone. In fact, the latest statistic is that 1 in 4 young people experience thoughts of suicide at some point. These people are often afraid to speak openly about how they are truly feeling, too.
But thankfully PAPYRUS’ mission is to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives, by tackling the stigma surrounding suicide and inculcating people with the necessary skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.
During the meeting, I was told of the charity’s four beliefs and values – prevention, passion, hope and learning.
No one should have to suffer from mental health alone; there is help out there for those who need it. After all, remember: ‘it’s OK to not feel OK’.
The charity’s workers pertinently reminded me that thoughts of suicide can affect anyone at any time and that it is normally caused by a stressful ordeal connected with a feeling of loss. I cannot stress enough just how important this charity is.
So, if you are either feeling in need or are concerned for a young person, please, please contact HOPELINEUK for confidential support. The contact details are as follows: 0800 068 4141; 07860 039967; or [email protected]
Please do pass on these details to as many people as possible – you never know who may need it.