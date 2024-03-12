The UK Conservative Government is focused on taking the long-term decisions to strengthen Wales. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has delivered a Budget that puts more money in the pockets of millions of people and signals this government’s continued ambition to deliver for the whole of Wales. A further 2p cut in the rate of National Insurance means Welsh workers will be around £642 better off each year, while families will gain an extra £1,260 in child benefits – plus freezes to fuel duty and alcohol duty. The acquisition of Wylfa as a site for new nuclear development is fantastic news for the Welsh economy, with £5m announced for cultural facilities in Newport. Around £170m of new funding is making its way to Wales on top of the biggest block grant - £18bn – in the history of devolution. I hope Labour will use this money wisely. In fact, there would be even more in the coffers if the Welsh Government stopped wasting money on creating extra politicians and other vanity projects.