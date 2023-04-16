NFU Cymru continues to campaign for tougher deterrents and clear rules for dog owners when walking amongst livestock. Thanks to lobbying work by NFU Cymru and North Wales Police, this issue has been raised in Parliament with a 10 Minute Rule Bill promoted by Anglesey MP Virigina Crosbie, along with amendments to the Animal Welfare (Kept Animals Bill) that would give police more power to tackle livestock worrying incidents. This bill is currently in the legislative process in Parliament, but we hope to it will help authorities clamp down on this worrying issue.