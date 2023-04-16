I’m sure many of you will have heard NFU Cymru talk before about the importance of keeping dogs on leads around sheep. As the weather hopefully improves, we will soon see increasing number of lambs appearing in fields across the country, making this warning to dog owners even more vital. Whilst rural destinations are idyllic, they are also home to the livelihoods of farmers and home to millions of sheep and new-born lambs.
Latest figures from NFU Mutual show that the cost in the UK of dog attacks on livestock increased more that 50% in 2022 to £1.8 million, compared to pre-pandemic 2019. Estimates based on claims data from the rural insurer show farm animals in Wales worth almost £440,000 were killed or severely injured by dogs last year.
Since the Coronavirus pandemic, the number of people owning dogs has increased considerably. While most owners would never believe their family pets could chase, injure or sadly kill another animal, the reality is that all dogs are capable of this, regardless of their breed or size.
NFU Mutual’s recent survey of over 1,100 dog owners found that despite 64% of owners admitting their dogs chase animals, over half (46%) did not believe their dog was capable of injuring or killing livestock. Nearly two thirds of owners (64%) say they let their dog roam offlead in the countryside. However, almost four in 10 (39%) admit their pets do not always come back when called.
Be aware that even small dogs can cause distress, injury and death of farm animals. There doesn’t need to be contact with an animal for it to cause problems, simply chasing a sheep can cause distress and exhaustion and can also cause a pregnant ewe to miscarry or die.
Dog worrying incidents can lead to lambs being separated from their mothers, which can mean they become orphaned. Dogs can also chase sheep causing them to run in to water and drown, suffocate or fall over cliff edges.
Dog attacks on livestock have been a major lobbying point for NFU Cymru in recent years. Only a couple of weeks ago the union worked with the Vale of Glamorgan Council to raise the profile of this issue to a national TV audience on ITV Wales News. As part of that interview NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Group Secretary James Tudor highlighted the impact that these attacks can have on stock, farmers and farm businesses.
NFU Cymru continues to campaign for tougher deterrents and clear rules for dog owners when walking amongst livestock. Thanks to lobbying work by NFU Cymru and North Wales Police, this issue has been raised in Parliament with a 10 Minute Rule Bill promoted by Anglesey MP Virigina Crosbie, along with amendments to the Animal Welfare (Kept Animals Bill) that would give police more power to tackle livestock worrying incidents. This bill is currently in the legislative process in Parliament, but we hope to it will help authorities clamp down on this worrying issue.
Nevertheless, it is clear that prevention is better than the cure and the best preventative measure all dog owners can take is to keep their dog on a short lead around livestock–but always remember to let go of the lead if chased by cattle.