Constituency by-elections are set to become even rarer because of the changes the Labour Welsh Government has made to the Senedd electoral system. From the next Senedd election in 2026, you can only vote for a political party, not an individual and if someone ceases to be an MS mid-term there won’t be a by-election for voters to choose a new representative. Instead the next person on a party list will automatically take that seat. It’s an incredibly undemocratic system, which needs to be changed at the first opportunity. The public should elect individual Senedd Members rather than voting for a party.