THE WORLD is facing unprecedented pressures like never before – and we in the United Kingdom are not immune to this.
But in last week’s Autumn Statement, the Chancellor of the Exchequer was honest with the British people that tough times lie ahead.
Thus, he laid out his blueprint for a path to growth by following through with: Tackling inflation to stop it eating into paycheques and savings, and disrupting business growth plans; Welsh Government will receive £1.2 billion in additional funding over two years; The Energy Price Guarantee, which is protecting households throughout this winter by capping typical energy bills at £2,500, will continue to provide support from April 2023 with the cap rising to £3,000; Increase pensions and benefits in line with inflation next year.
I am immensely proud of this compassionate UK Conservative Government in guaranteeing support to the most vulnerable in society.
As the Chancellor said, there’s a tough road ahead, but our economy remains strong with unemployment at historically low levels.
It’s inevitable that difficult choices were made in the Autumn Statement, but it is only through sound management of the public finances that we can provide the long-term economic stability that is so vital for families.
The additional £1.2 billion funding for Wales is particularly welcome.
We desperately need the Welsh Government to swiftly use this level of additional funding to support our NHS and boost our education system.