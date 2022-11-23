Thus, he laid out his blueprint for a path to growth by following through with: Tackling inflation to stop it eating into paycheques and savings, and disrupting business growth plans; Welsh Government will receive £1.2 billion in additional funding over two years; The Energy Price Guarantee, which is protecting households throughout this winter by capping typical energy bills at £2,500, will continue to provide support from April 2023 with the cap rising to £3,000; Increase pensions and benefits in line with inflation next year.