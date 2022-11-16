Monmouth MS Peter Fox writes...
THE healthcare Inspectorate Wales’ latest report into the Grange Hospital makes for difficult reading.
The report found that “urgent improvement” was vital for the hospital’s future.
I can say that every week for the last few months, I have been inundated with correspondence from anxious residents about their ordeals at the Welsh Government’s flagship hospital.
And in that same period, I’ve repeatedly held ministers to account, met officials and submitted questions regarding my constituents’ serious concerns with the site.
Whilst it’s important to acknowledge that all sectors— including our NHS—are under significant pressures post-pandemic, we cannot ignore failures.
Therefore, I’m pleased that the inspectorate has identified the short comings that so many of us are concerned with.
The most concerning part, for me, is the report’s judgement that processes and systems were not sufficient in ensuring patients consistently received an acceptable standard of care. That’s unacceptable.
After all, patients and families expect nothing less than basic principles of care and safety when in hospital— which sadly appear to be lacking in this desperately sad case.
What is for certain is that things cannot go on like normal— people’s wellbeing are at stake at the end of the day.
What is crucial now is that the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and Welsh Government ministers work around the clock to introduce robust measures to address these very serious issues.
