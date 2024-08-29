Many years ago, my mum bought me a sign that says:
‘Always believe something wonderful is about to happen’ and as I look at in my office, I realise that it is a great reminder that however things are looking for us in this moment that each one of them will indeed pass and can be replaced by something wonderful.
We don’t always know what that wonderful might be, at the moment for me it is the day that my Achillies Tendonitis goes away and I can walk freely again without the aid of a crutch. I am indeed hoping that by the time you are reading this column that actually the case as I know one day soon that ‘bit of wonderful’ will happen.
For everyone life can sometimes be hard and situations get thrown at us when we least expect it, at these time it is indeed hard to believe that something wonderful will happen but in the majority of case it can and will.
Of course everyone’s some kind of wonderful is different, when my sister was poorly recently her kind of wonderful was again being able to just have her hair cut and be able to shower both of these things have now been ticked off her list so I believe she is starting to think that indeed she has climbed a mountain this feeling has lifted her spirits and belief that going forward everyday will bring a new kind of wonderful as her energy along with her well-being returns to good health.
An example of how different and every one of us see’s our kind of wonderful is demonstrated by one of my disabled friends who has just reached the peak of Kilimanjaro, a mean feat indeed and of course itself an actual mountain; It wouldn’t be for me however his wonderful was right there at the top of that climb.
As we travel through this journey of life, we often actually forget all the wonderful things we have encountered on our path as they sometimes slip between the cracks of the pavement while the not so wonderful can stick onto the paving stones. One of the ways we can hold onto the wonderful is to practice living mindfully. During each precious moment, especially the good ones take time to reflect on things around you; what is the view, who is present with you, what do you hear, what do you see, what words are being said? Take time following the moment to journal it with gratitude, thanking all that made it so precious and therefore memorable.
Another sign I wake up to every day is ‘Make today so awesome that yesterday gets jealous’ it is a reminder that each twenty-four hours we are giving a new day, a blank sheet of paper to do whatever it is that will make us happy. Look to make each day awesome, full of good, happy positive thoughts, be kind to yourself and others always believe that however life is for you right now, look towards your kind of wonderful, picture it in your mind, hold on to that vision, and believe that it is just around the corner for that is indeed where it is hiding.