As we travel through this journey of life, we often actually forget all the wonderful things we have encountered on our path as they sometimes slip between the cracks of the pavement while the not so wonderful can stick onto the paving stones. One of the ways we can hold onto the wonderful is to practice living mindfully. During each precious moment, especially the good ones take time to reflect on things around you; what is the view, who is present with you, what do you hear, what do you see, what words are being said? Take time following the moment to journal it with gratitude, thanking all that made it so precious and therefore memorable.