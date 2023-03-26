If you have a small lawn, consider alternatives to grass, like chamomile and creeping thyme and have a look at ‘tapestry lawns’. Described as, “a new, practically researched and timely development of the ornamental lawn format that integrates both horticultural practice and ecological science and re-determines the potential of a lawn. Mown barely a handful of times a year and with no need for fertilisers or scarifying, tapestry lawns are substantially richer in their diversity of plant and animal life compared to traditional grass-only lawns and see the return of flowers and colour to a format from which they are usually purposefully excluded.”