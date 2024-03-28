As a general rule if a dog is holding its tail mid height and is wagging it in a relaxed manner with broad strokes, it is feeling happy. If the tail is mid height but the tail wag is shorter, quicker strokes, then the dog is feeling unsure and possibly anxious. This dog might not appreciate too much fuss or being approached. If the tail is held high and there are quick short wags it means the dog is alert and probably very excited about something! (Think terrier that has seen a squirrel) If a dog holds its’ tail upright and the tail is stiff, then we need to give this dog some space, as it could mean its not feeling at all friendly and could go into attack mode. A tail that is quite stiff and slightly wagging but held low, almost under the dog’s body, will mean anxiety and offering appeasing signals to whoever is approaching. Again, remember that the tail is only one part of the dog’s body, so look at what the ears are doing too, are they back, forward or neutral? Is the body relaxed, tense, or low to the ground? Are the eyes relaxed or wide and exposing the white? All these important body signals are a dogs’ way of communicating how it is feeling emotionally.