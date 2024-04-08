Due to much ‘bad press’, I, Winter would like to make it clear that I am actually only filling in until Spring decides what it is going to do. As my contract officially ended on the 20th March and I didn’t want to leave you without weather as a result of Spring’s indecision, this means that I am actually working overtime. Spring hasn’t even called in sick or given an estimated time of arrival. I am already tired as I worked longer than my scheduled season last year to fill in for summer and autumn. I too am fed up with the lack of commitment shown by other seasons and their lack of respect for out rota. It seems I am the only season doing any work.