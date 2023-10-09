It might be easier to pickup your pumpkin at a supermarket but nowhere near as much fun as ‘choosing your own Cucurbitaceae’ out in the fresh air. I bet you won’t see ‘choose your own Cucurbitaceae’ on any posters but pumpkins are a member of that family, along with their cucumber cousins and melon nieces and nephews. The word ‘pumpkin’ comes from the Greek word ‘peopon’, meaning ‘large melon’. It then evolved to ‘pompon’ in French and ‘pumpion’ in Britain, with the Americans developing it into pumpkin. Personally I think I would have stuck with pumpion.