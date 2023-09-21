The Asian hornet’s ‘nickname’ of the ‘Murdering Hornet’ has been well and truly earned. They have been seen ‘hovering like a bird of prey’ outside honeybee hives, picking off bees as they come and go. They then murder them in the most barbaric way, eventually taking various body parts back to feed their own larvae. And as if that’s grim enough, when an Asian hornet locates a honeybee nest or hive, it chemically marks it by rubbing its abdomen on the surface, to attract fellow hornets. To gain easier access to the hive or nest, they then chew at the entrance, and kill any defending worker guard bees before looting the hive. They will also return to the same feeding spot again and again at regular intervals until it is exhausted. Just one Asian hornet can eat 300 honeybees in a single day and no insects in Britain have yet evolved to defend themselves - nor does it have any natural predators in this country. Although I think my Nan with a rolled up newspaper would have had a good go.