The campaign for Monmouthshire County Council to adopt a Pollinator Policy was successful and the Bee Friendly Monmouthshire group went on to help implement the Welsh Government’s Action Plan for Pollinators at county level. The Action Plan was drawn up to address the dramatic decline in the numbers of all pollinating insects – a decline caused by the loss of hedgerows, woodland and wild areas and the food sources they provide, and the overuse of insecticides.