She was an avid nature lover and an amazing gardener, who could take cuttings from anything and nurture them to ‘adulthood’. She would also create the most beautiful, natural flower arrangements from garden and hedgerows, - the wilder the material the better. Her creative side spilled into pottery – making little vases to compliment her flower arrangements - and homemade cards, and many people will have received one or the other from her at some stage. I think it is partly a generational thing, but there was always a card in the draw – on the drawing board – for every occasion.