My favourite way to deter a mole was told to me by an old, roughty-toughty farmer who had lots of respect for the moles, despite their bad press. He told me that he had had continued success by writing a polite note to the moles asking them to leave his land as they put his livestock at risk of ill health. He then pushed the note into a fresh run. He swore it worked. It may just have been that the moles smelled the scent of his hand – which to be fair would have been quite strong! Anyway, it’s a nice story.