My current battle is not with discarded tree clothes but a (Clematis vitalba) that has taken over my front yard. In previous years I have regularly cut it back to keep it in check and as part of the hedge it covers during the year, but this year I thought I’d see what happened if it had it’s own way. Suffice to say it won’t be left to its own devices again next year. It has nearly suffocated several shrub roses and will take a while to untangle and cut back now. Much better to invest a bit of time each month during the summer and to prevent the ‘jungle’ effect.