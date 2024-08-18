As the swallows prepare to leave soon, flocks will include youngsters who’ve never done the journey before. Of course, they will have heard all about it from numerous relatives over the summer, but that hardly counts as preparation. The adult swallows will lead the way, following their old, ancestral established migration routes and timings – but tragically is another thing that is being messed up by climate change. The youngsters - first-year flyers, will follow behind their parents, sometimes lagging a few days, or even weeks, behind their Elders. Ornithologists suggest this may allow for a more organized and efficient migration that will ensure the survival of the flock.