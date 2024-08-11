I'm not sure about sharks, but it’s been a good year for slugs and snails – as any gardener will tell you. My favourite way of dealing with them was seen at an organic nursery where they used to let their three ducks out into the veggie garden every morning to carry out ‘slug patrol’ – it was very effective and also a joy to watch. Whilst I appreciate that’s not feasible for most gardeners, I was talking to an ‘older and wiser’ gardener last week, and they shared their own slug-swerving secret.