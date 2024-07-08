Meanwhile in the garden, as the forecast looks as though short spells of sunshine are going to be followed by thundery conditions for a while, just endeavor to keep ‘floppy plants’ (not an RHS term) cut back or tied back from the pathways and lawn edges. I have used old garden tools like forks and spades put in the ground and run string between them - the old tools look like features in themselves and are a lot safer than bamboos, for people and dogs. Also stake any tall herbaceous plants that need some support – it’s usually better to be late than never. Climbers – especially roses are often adversely affected by heavy rain too, so make sure they are nicely tied in. And I have given a lot of my wild geraniums ‘the chop’ now as they had become more ‘barrier than beautiful’ (not an RHS term either). Chances are I’ll get a second late bloom that way too. “Every cloud and all that … “